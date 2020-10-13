Despite losing to Rafael Nadal on Sunday in the final of the French Open, Novak Djokovic retained the number one position in the latest ATP Men’s rankings released yesterday.

Nadal remains 1,890 points behind the Serbian in ATP rankings, despite been beaten for a 13th French Open title at the weekend.

Behind the Roland Garros finalists lie Austrian Dominic Thiem, who reached the quarter-finals in Paris, and Roger Federer, who has been sidelined from tournament play since the Australian Open in January.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, who made the semi-finals in Paris and moved up six places to a career-high eighth.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Iga Swiatek has shot up 37 places to 17th in WTA rankings released, following her stunning French Open win over the weekend.

The 19-year-old Pole ensured her place in history when she became her country’s first major singles champion on Saturday.

The top three remains unchanged, with Australian Ashleigh Barty still leading the rankings despite opting out of competition at Roland Garros over COVID-19 fears.