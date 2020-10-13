By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Sen. Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ICPC against media trials of suspects and unnecessary delays.

Frowning at the practice of trying suspects at the court of public opinion before proper prosecution in courts of law, Kwari also reminded the agencies that justice delayed, is certainly justice denied.

Making the remarks at separate briefings by managements of the three anti-graft agencies, Kwari, who is representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, assured of constant flow of information and engagement with the Senate.

He observed that since last year’s budget defense exercise, his Committee has not had the opportunity of interacting directly with the agencies in the course of its oversight function.

The briefing, he said, represents the kick-off of the 9th Senate’s Legislative Anti-Corruption Strategy (LACS) implementation.

Kwari said:”This kick-off will be focusing on acquiring firsthand institutional information that will assist this Committee achieve three focal points of the Legislative Anti-Corruption Agenda being:

“Placing us in a better position of enacting robust legislations that will adequately support the activities of Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs) and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) saddled with the task of preventing corruption, enforcement as well as providing support for the prosecutorial arm of the entire criminal justice administration.

Kwari added: “Discharging the constitutional duties of carrying out vigilant oversight using our templates of assessing the performances of the ACAs and LEAs such as yours and ensuring that they remain open to public scrutiny.

“And thirdly, being able to expose graft and ensure that due processes are carried out in resolving the issues in a timely manner,” he said.

The EFCC Acting Chairman Mohammed Umar, made a presentation on the current state of affairs from January to date followed by an overview of the 2019 Annual Report and other Activities.