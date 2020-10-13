ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Tuesday, approved the recruitment of 776 new teachers to enhance quality education delivery in public schools across the state.

The Governor made this known shortly after meeting with the officials of the state Ministry of Higher Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who said that the teachers should resume work by Nov. 1st, added that approval would be granted to recruit more qualified teachers immediately after the completion of the biometric verification exercise in the state.

The governor also said that the State Executive Council has resolved to extend retirement age for teachers in tertiary institutions, adding that a bill has already been sent to the state assembly to that effect.

Zulum directed the ministry to recruit more science teachers on ad hoc basis to bridge existing gaps.

The governor reiterated the readiness of his administration to reclaim the lost glory in the educational sector. (NAN)