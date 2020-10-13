By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) have won the Evergreen Customer of The Year and Customer of the Year awards, respectively at the 2019 Toyota awards that was shifted to 2020.

Both organisations and others were recognised at the appreciation and presentation ceremony held recently at the corporate head office of Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL) in Lekki, Lagos for their commitment and consistent patronage of Toyota products and services over the years.

First Bank Nigeria Plc was the 1st runner-up while another bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) was the 2nd runner-up in the Customer of the Year category.

Representatives of all the winning organisations expressed appreciation for TNL’s recognition and reward of their patronage. They assured that they will continue to patronize TNL while encouraging them to remain consistent in their delivery of quality service and products to their customers.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo OON, noted that “the Superior Quality Toyota brand is built on a strong foundation of the CAN DO spirit, hence we will not allow anything to hinder us from appreciating our teeming corporate and individual customers who have been loyal to us through the years and not forgetting our indefatigable dealers that have been resolute in their quality of service delivery to our esteemed customers”.

Speaking further, Ade.Ojo added that “I must appreciate our Journalist friends that have remained transparent in their reports on the auto industry and Toyota activities. We will continue to seek new ways to reach out to our numerous customers to fulfill our mandate to keep them happy and satisfied. This gesture I must emphasize is hinged on our philosophy of rewarding loyalty no matter the circumstance. We will push beyond new horizons to achieve set targets”.

In the same vein, the Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo assured customers of the company’s commitment to continue to meet their expectations at every customer touch point. He then hinted that the company will be introducing a new entry level vehicle at a friendly price towards the end of the year and also stage a Fleet Conference that will unveil plans being put together by TNL to continue to serve the best interest of its teeming customers in the country He thanked them for their continued patronage and dealers for their unwavering commitment to satisfy customers

The head, Dealer Development and Special Projects, Mr Henry Ojuoko thanked all winners for their continued patronage/commitment and encouraged others to be in the winner’s seat next time as the company looks forward to a bright and rewarding 2021.

Similarly rewarded at the ceremony were Automobile Journalists that proved their mettle and professionalism in their objective reporting of activities/events in the automobile industry and TNL activities. Rasheed Bisiriyu of Punch Newspaper came first in the Motoring Journalist of The Year category. Theodore Opara of Vanguard Newspaper emerged 1st runner-up while Mike Ochonma of Business Day Newspaper emerged 2nd runner-up.

All the winners received commendable prizes.

TNL remains the sole distributor of Toyota products for Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Japan in Nigeria. The company is well positioned pan Nigeria to provide industry-best aftersales service in the areas of genuine parts, vehicles servicing/repairs and sales of Toyota vehicles approved for Nigerian roads/environment by TMC Japan.

The auto company has enjoyed the patronage of innumerable number of customers since inception while the organization continuously seek the best approach and technology to meet customers’ needs and aspirations. Consequently, TNL on annual basis rewards its loyal customers that have remained resolute in their commitment to the brand and its services. Year 2020 was not an exception despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the organization made good to reward its loyal customers.

TNL appreciates and values all its customers and would remain resolute in its superior quality service delivery to them. Many of its customers have been outstanding and committed in their patronage of Toyota products and services from TNL accredited dealers which serves as a testimony to Nigerians that Toyota is the brand to match in terms of quality, durability, reliability and professional after sales delivery.