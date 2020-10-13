By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that the disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is not enough for safety of Nigerians from brutality of Security forces.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, urged Nigerians and the protesters to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari and his Service Chiefs should resign for repeatedly failing to protect lives and property.

He also called for the total cleansing of the system that created SARS, or else, something worse than the squad will be introduced.

He said: “Let the people’s protest continue till government concedes to total Police reform and immediate end to brutality by security forces and Incompetent/corrupt government officials.

“The coalition salutes the resilience of the millions of young Nigerians, cutting across gender, social status, political parties and professions, who have been trooping into major cities across the country to protest the brutality of men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The disbandment of the dreaded squad by police authorities on Sunday is the first victory recorded by the protesters who have succeeded in making it loud and clear to all who care to listen that true power rests with the people and not the oppressors.

“It is clear with the various security challenges in all parts of the country, that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed woefully in its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens as enshrined in Section 14 of the nation’s Constitution.

“Killings by operatives of the disbanded SARS did not start now but the government failed to address the issue until now when the people of Nigeria took their destinies in their hands.

“Those killer SARS men are still walking the streets free and the IG says they are going to be redeployed to other units of the police force when they may likely continue their nefarious activities and even influence others to join them. They need to be arrested and prosecuted while their victims get justice and compensation,” the CUPP said.

He further explained that, “For students of history, this is of course not the first time SARS was dissolved, suspended, disbanded or renamed. The dreaded squad appears to have nine lives, it keeps coming back.

“We therefore call on well-meaning Nigerians not to be satisfied with tokenism in the name of disbanding SARS. Let those who failed to secure the lives and property of our people despite huge budgetary allocations to security every year be made to account for their sins.

“Till date, bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and armed herdsmen among others are still wasting lives of innocent Nigerians with the government folding its hands and doing nothing.

“For failing to protect lives and property, President Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief, his Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police have failed Nigerians and they must therefore step aside to pave way for genuine Police reform and fresh beginning.

“As we call for an end to SARS and immediate and total reformation of the Police Force, there must be call for end to incompetent leaders, end to corruption, end to parliamentary alleluia boys.

“For patriots who have woken up the resilient spirit and true power of the leaders of tomorrow, the CUPP notes that you have activated the struggle towards taking back your country. You are true Patriots.

“We urge that you do not go back to sleep until you have achieve a sustainable result that will wake up the dreams of our nation’s founding fathers and put the country back on the path towards being a country where respect for human rights, justice, equity and competence is celebrated, promoted and defended. Total and immediate reform of the Police Force and end to brutality by security forces are not negotiable.”