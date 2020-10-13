The Federal government through the National Commission For Refugees ,Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched verification of 350,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) for empowerment programme in Borno state.

The Commission has also proposed Resettlement City Project that will sit on 50 hectares of land with adjoining farmlands, 600-housing units of 2 bedroom units with educational and health facilities, skills acquisition center, markets and worship centers.

Speaking on Monday during the launching of the verification exercise for the empowerment programme at the Muna-garage IDPs camp in Maiduguri, the Federal Commissioner NCFRMI, Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed said the project is a collaborative empowerment programme between the commission and the CBN.

He noted that it is undignifying and economically unviable that for about a decade, the government and aid agencies have continued to feed daily Persons of Concerns running into hundreds of millions of Naira annually, saying that in the long run it is unsustainable and it is time government begin to think of an alternative and sustainable solution.

“In thinking out of the box, the Commission came up with an idea that is more viable and dignifying in the long run. As the saying goes “give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you will feed him for a life time”.

“Therefore, through our passion and initiative towards the restoration of livelihoods of all Displaced Persons in Nigeria, together with the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who has tremendously done well in reducing poverty through development finance in Nigeria -we established, Project Reliance.

“As the name implies, Project Reliance is a programme geared towards making every displaced person in Nigeria self-reliant. This include, everyone who has lost their home, their livelihood and those who have sought refuge in the country.

“Every selected beneficiary will have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 vocational skills, trading, farming and other businesses.

The applicant will also receive training, a starter pack and startup capital to become economically self-sufficient under Project Reliance.

“That is why we are here today for the verification of over 350, 000 IDPs in Borno State for the launch of this noble empowerment project,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering commitment to the plight of Displaced Persons in Nigeria, adding that the Commission drew the inspiration to do more work from his love and concern for them and for this the Commission is very grateful.

“We will like to make a passionate appeal to our partners and potential donors that we will require collaborations in developing more livelihood frameworks, biometric profile and data management of beneficiaries, donation of skill centers and equipment; among several other forms of support.

“This appeal also extends to the Resettlement City Rehabilitation and Reintegration Project, another major initiative of the Commission for the protection and dignity of Displaced Persons. The proposed Resettlement City Project will sit on 50 hectares of land with adjoining farmlands, 600-housing units of 2-bedroom units educational and health facilities, skills acquisition center, markets and worship centers. We are also counting on your support to make this a reality,” Sen Mohammed said.

By Francis Okoye,