By Joe Chibueze,

The Federal Government and International Fund for Agricultural Development Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) is facilitating the process of establishing a gender network, tagged Nigeria Agriculture Gender Network (NAGN) in partnership with other donor Programmes.

The Knowledge Management and Communications Advisor, IFAD, Mrs Vera Onyeaka Onyilo, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said the NAGN is a national network designed to enhance knowledge sharing, promote experience and information exchange among donor funded agriculture/rural development programmes in Nigeria in respect to women, youth and other vulnerable groups.

“The aim of the Network is to provide peer support structure, learning and experience sharing opportunities among Donor-supported Agricultural Projects,” the statement said. “It is expected that the platform will showcase and re-enforce the Projects work in furthering women’s empowerment and gender equality. It will provide strategic opportunities for collaboration in advocating for appropriate policies that could help foster gender equality and transformation.”

Onyilo said that the first session of the NAGN with the Theme: Sharing Good Practices and Lessons for Integrating Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture is scheduled for 12th -15th October, 2020. The forum will bring together women & Youth/gender focal points in donor funded Programmes/Projects, government, development partners and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector to interact and foster partnerships needed to ensure that gender transformation is achieved. It will also allow new projects to learn from on-going projects’ experiences by cross-fertilising ideas, and enhance their operations and fulfilment of their mandates

She said that the knowledge sharing workshop is a four-day activity consisting of an opening session, a field visit to Niger – one of VCDP participating states and a closing session. “On the first day, there will be presentations and discussions from invited programmes on their implementation approaches and some of the activities undertaken by the projects, programme impact, challenges and lessons learned from the experiences including recommendations. The participants will undertake a learning visit on the second day to see successful models on women economic empowerment from the VCDP in Niger state. The fourth day will be a wrap up session with a launch of the Network and action plan for the Network,” she said in the statement.