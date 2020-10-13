The Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 has warned against a second wave of the pandemic in the country if the protocols are not strictly adhered to.

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha gave the warning yesterday during the briefing of the task force in Abuja .

He explained that as the nation continues to open more sectors of the economy, the country may be susceptible to a resurgence of the pandemic in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however , expressed hope that such will not be the case in the country.

He said “the PTF is glad that the economy is opening up the more, but warns that as we continue to study developments in Europe and other parts of the world, no nation can be said to be immune to a possible second wave if the guidelines and protocols are not adhered to strictly.

“Nigerians need to anticipate this and prepare. Our hope and prayers are that it shall never happen.

“For our proper information and guidance, the picture from around the world can be summarised as follows. Over the last few days, global cases crossed the 37 million mark.

“ In the UK, cases have been on the increase, and the 5th highest number of daily cases were recorded on Sunday 11th (12,872).

Similarly, Brazil’s case load has also continued to increase with the registration of a daily case load of over 65,000 on the 11th of October.

“On the African continent, 8,987 cases were reported from 34 countries in the last 24 hours leading to a cumulative total case count of 1,587,276 including 38,167 deaths (CFR stands at 2.4%). Nigeria maintains the 5th position (60,266) in highest cumulative cases after South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, as the country continues to open up from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has urged states to fix resumption dates as it suits them.

“For our proper information and guidance, the picture from around the world can be summarised as follows. Over the last few days, global cases crossed the 37 million mark.cases have been on the increase, and the 5th highest number of daily cases were recorded on Sunday 11th (12,872). Similarly, Brazil’s case load has also continued to increase with the registration of a daily case load of over 65,000 on the 11th of October.

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah and By Ejike Ejike,