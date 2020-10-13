A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Younstars and Ford foundation has unveiled female and more online platform, to increase women self-esteem amongst young girls in the society.

Specking during the unveiling, in Abuja, the executive director of the NGO, Kingsley Bangwell, said that female and more platform is designed to eradicate low self-esteem amongst young women, so that they can actively raise their voices on social places and pursue their flex potential.

Bangwell said: “We believe that they can become anything they want to become. They are more than just being a wife, sister, or brother’s wife. We believe that women have what it takes to be a world class.

“In most families of today, spending time together is a big problem. If I could remember, before COVID-19 lockdown, most husbands go to work very early and usually returned home very late.

“Now, nature forced us to stay together with our families. Sadly, so many domestic violence were recorded during the period, which is very abnormal.

In her remarks, the United Nations Women, Junior Programme Analyst, Angela Murui, said: “Government should make a concerted effort to ensure that young women stay in school, in an enabling environment, and it can be done in a more practical way.

“And also make sure that the family of girls have access to online data so that they could continue with courses,and also equip the schools with menstrual hygiene which would enable girls stay in school instead of dropout out of school”.

By Ernest Nzor