Gombe state born business mogul, politician, and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) has congratulated Honourable Justice Adamu Jauro over his confirmation as the Supreme Court Justice by the Senate.

Gwamna in a statement made available to journalists by his aide, Hon. Sani Abubakar Banki described the confirmation of Justice Jauro by the Senate as the pioneer Supreme Court Judge as well deserved and historic.

“I join other well-wishers to congratulate my brother, Justice Adama Jauro on his confirmation by the Senate as the pioneer Supreme Court Judge from Gombe state.

“It’s no doubt that, apart from having all requisites, Justice Jauro has throughout his practice in the judiciary proven as a great ambassador of Gombe State. The statement reads.

Recall that earlier today, the Senate approved and confirmed the appointment of Justice Adamu Jauro and seven other Supreme Court Justices.