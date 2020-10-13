President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to always work in unity to ensure victories in elections, admonishing that “unless we work together, we will suffer for nothing.’’

The president gave the advice to APC party leaders and members when he received the re-elected Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari also stressed the need for the party members at ward, local council, state and national levels to take ownership of the party structures and operations with a larger goal of serving the country and working together to deliver on its mandate to the people.

He said: “Nothing succeeds like success. We are here to celebrate and congratulate Gov. Akeredolu for his re-election, which was as a result of collaboration.’’

He noted that victory at the polls in Ondo was an indication of strong collaboration among party members, urging more harmony as the party prepared for the Anambra State election, and general elections in 2023.

“This is evidence that when we come together and collaborate we can achieve a lot. I received the governors in the State House on their way to Ondo State for the final campaigns.

“Let’s keep the relationship going while in office, and afterwards.

“We better tell all state party members what working together can do. There is nothing like tenacity of purpose,’’ he added.

The president called for more steadfastness, loyalty and consistency, stressing that only tenacity of purpose could lead to success in every facet of life, including winning elections.

“I am an example of tenacity of purpose. I contested elections three times, and the fourth time I got here.

“You just can’t sit and wait for things to happen under any system, you have to work,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mala Buni, the Chairman of the APC Interim Management Committee said Ondo state indigenes showed they were enlightened by opting for continuity and consolidation.

Buni said the party would work together for legislative elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Cross River and Zamfara.

“We are mobilising for the elections and as usual we will need your support, Your Excellency,’’ he said.

On his part, Akeredolu thanked the president, party leaders and governors for all the support, promising to further justify the confidence reposed in him by the party.

“I thank the almighty God for making the victory possible.

“I also appreciate the President for the love he has shown to me in all ramifications from 2016. I will never forget.’’

The governor, who later spoke to State House correspondents, advised the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, to resign from the post “if he has honour’’.