Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said security agencies in the state had been deployed to maintain law and order as well as secure lives and property.

The governor also declared that protesters who were championing the #ENDSARS protest must remain peaceful so as not to negatively affect the peace of the state.

Makinde made these declarations yesterday in a state broadcast aired by the network service of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

According to him, security agencies excluding the Nigerian Police, have been deployed by the state government to take the frontline in securing the #ENDSARS protesters and to maintain the peace.

Makinde equally assured the state that he would do everything within his powers to ensure “no further lives are lost.”

He further stated that while peaceful protesters must not be hurt in the process, protesters must also remain peaceful as they make their legitimate grievances known to the government.

“The past few days have been ones of grief for the people of Oyo State. I cannot imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or are hospitalised as a result of the actions of the Nigeria Police Force during these End SARS protests.

“As I stated clearly, in my earlier statement, peaceful protests are a legitimate way for citizens to make their grievances known to the government and it is totally unacceptable for anyone to be hurt during such protests.

“Last night, I held an emergency meeting with the heads of the main security agencies in Oyo State. I have again restated my position on the ongoing protests to them. And we have agreed that the police should take a back seat as other security agencies take the frontlines in securing the lives of protesters, at this time.”