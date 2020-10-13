The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by Superstar LeBron James’ triple-double, dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equalling 17th NBA championship but their first in a decade.

James added another chapter to an epic career, delivering 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he captured his fourth NBA title with a third different team as well as earning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors for a fourth time.

“It means a lot to represent this franchise,” James said, recalling that he told team owner Jeanie Buss when he arrived in Los Angeles in 2018, “I wanted to put this franchise back where it belongs.”

Anthony Davis, playing in his first title series after years of frustration in New Orleans, added 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-two triumph in the best-of-seven championship series more than eight months after the death in a helicopter crash of team legend Kobe Bryant – who led the Lakers to their last title in 2010.

The series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, capped not only an emotional season for the Lakers with the loss of talisman ­Bryant but a season of uncertainty and upheaval for the NBA as players grappled with the coronavirus ­pandemic and the demands for social and racial justice sweeping across the US.

The Lakers outhustled, outmuscled and outplayed Miami, making sure it wouldn’t come down to any last-gasp effort as it did when they were denied in Game 5 on Friday.

Los Angeles had blown it open by halftime, their 36 second-quarter points equalling the Heat’s entire first-half total as the Lakers took a 64-36 lead into the break.

Four Lakers players had scored in double figures by halftime.

Rajon Rondo was a perfect six-for-six from the floor in the first half as the Lakers built the second-largest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.