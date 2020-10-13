The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has said that the corporation would partner with media to ensure professional reporting of the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

Kyari stated this while speaking at the Valuechain 3rd annual lecture and awards with the theme: ‘The role of media in the Nigerian petroleum industry reform and investment,’ in Abuja.

According to him, “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) want to work with organise media so that we can bring reality, values to our people and gross investment to our country.

“Oil and gas industry is a very powerful sector in Nigeria. We don’t need junk and new media journalist to report the activities of the sector.

“We need foreign investors, if our journalist continue to give half-truth about NNPC, I don’t think foreigners would come and invest in this country,” he said.

He urged Journalists to be truthful whenever they are carrying out their duties.

In his remarks, the Secretary General African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), Dr. Omar Faruk Ibrahim, said that Journalist should be provided with enabling environment in order to report good story. Like their professional colleagues, like Army, Navy, Police, and journalist should be motivated, by doing so, we can do justice to our media industry.

“Does Nigeria Union of Journalist not aware that some of the medium do owed their workers up to seven months salaries, despite government and private is paying huge amount of millions of naira for advert on newspapers, Radio and televisions.

“Nigeria Journalist are fine, and they can work in any where in the world. It is obvious that Nigeria Journalist can be found anywhere in the world. I have read beautiful editorial, commentary on Nigeria oil and gas industry,and I can tell you that the problem is not a journalist,but the system. The owners and the selfish politicians,” he said.

Also speaking, Justice Derefaka, said, “The media are not longer a watch dog of the society. The have turned their Identification number (ID) has turned to ATM card.

“In order to reformed Nigeria media sector, there is need to set a bill to regulate all the media owners if not, this problem would continue to persists. This problem does not limited to oil and gas industry only,it cut across all sectors in Nigeria,” he said.

BY ERNEST NZOR AND ABUBAKAR YUNUSA,