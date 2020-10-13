By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their displaying of professionalism during the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State.

He commended the minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and other APC leaders for the huge solidarity and support given the candidate of the party, Rotimi Akeredolu, which saw to his re-elected as governor.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said with Akeredolu’s re-election, the APC had proved once again that with unity future victories of the party in subsequent elections are assured.

While lauding INEC officials for sticking to the ethics of fairness in the discharge of their electoral duties, the APC chieftain hailed security agencies for limiting their operations within the province of electoral guidelines, adding that their display of sound ethical norms and professional conduct contributed to the credibility of the poll.

He congratulated the re-elected Ondo State governor for this great victory and pleaded with him for the interest of the party to set in motion a unification mechanism to unite all party chieftains and stakeholders for a stronger, virile, visionary and united APC in the state.

Eze, who is former national publicity secretary of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), also pleaded with Akeredolu to provide public light to the areas that have no public light all these years and ensures that all his campaign pledges are implemented accordingly.

He called on the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and other opposition candidates and parties that participated in the contest, to throw their weights behind the winner for public interest.