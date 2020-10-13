Following the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, otherwise known as SARS by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, the Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) insist it’s call for reform remains.

The group stated this during a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, saying that with or without the dissolution of SARS the total reformation of the police force is paramount.

Speaking during the peaceful protest, the national coordinator of the civil society group, Comrade Nazir Galadanchi, said “The Citizens Action for Good Governance was not formed based on SARS, therefore ending SARS will not change our position on the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He also commended the IGP for taking the bold step of dissolving SARS, urging him to set motion in place to commence the much needed reform process of the police force.

He said, “We are calling for a better, improved, well equipped and cheerful police men and woman. A reformed police in terms of regular training, attitudinal change and kitted with world class gadgets such as teasers and body cameras.

“We want to see a reformed police that is digitally ready and prompt in responding to security alerts across the country. A reformed police with improved welfare package, where officers of the police force on duty can walk into any registered restaurant and eat and drink without paying but the cost will be charged on the police account using their verified recruitment numbers.”

The IG while announcing the dissolution not SARS on Sunday, outlined other measures taken in the interim, that all officers and men serving in the Unit will be redeployed to other Police Commands, Formations and Units.

“A new policing arrangement for tackling the offences of Armed-Robbery and other violent crimes will be unveiled to the public soon.

“A citizens and Strategic Stakeholders Forum will be launched to provide an avenue for citizens to regularly interface and advise the police authority on issues touching on the general public.

“To deal with the report of crimes committed against citizens, an Investigative Team will be constituted which will include Civil Society Organisations and Culprits will be punished.”

It would be recalled that the CAGG had last Thursday in a press conference tasked the IG to give the Nigeria Police a new look that is people-friendly and highly equipped.