The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Skyline University to enhance Training and Education between both parties.

According to the Management, this partnership will explore areas of education that’s knowledge sharing and resources while community engagement, internship as well as establishing power distribution institute have been considered as part of future plans.

As part of the benefits for KEDCO, staff and relatives will have the opportunity to enrol themselves and their wards into Skyline University with 20 per cent discount.

The MoU is necessitated by the fact that no one is an island couple with the fact that knowledge sharing and ideas exchange are key to the development of an organisation and institution, hence the partnership to propel developments for both parties.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KEDCO said ” in whatever we do, the interest of our customers and staff is sacrosanctly protected.

“This partnership presents us the opportunity to exchange ideas and knowledge to help bridge any gap needed for the satisfaction of our staff and customers”

Similarly, Dr Sudhakar Kota, the VC of Skyline University said they were ready for the full implementation of the MoU as according to him, they have put in available resources to make the partnership work, while anticipation the full implementation of the MoU