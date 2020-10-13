BY BODE GBADEBO AND EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

The President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie (Delta) alongside three others, as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Others are Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Saidu Ahmed (Jigawa), and Prof. Mohammed Sani (Katsina).

The President’s letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that one of the nominees, Onochie, is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and currently the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.