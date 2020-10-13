By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Senior security officers, on Monday, visited Kadai and Kidandan communities in Giwa local government of Kaduna State, following bandit attacks at the weekend.

Recalled that, armed bandits had on last Saturday attacked Kadai village on a reprisal attack having been subdued by firepower of security operatives, which neutralized many of them in a gun duel outside Kidandan town.

The security chiefs led by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, on arrival at Kadai village, were briefed and taken to the scene of the attack by the District Head of Fatika, Alhaji Nuhu Lawal Umar.

Aruwan while addressing the community, said he was on the ground on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to extend solidarity and also to assure them, that the government is working tirelessly with security agencies in the battle against the armed bandits.

Aruwan, further appealed to them to cooperate and give maximum support to the security agencies deployed to the area.

In their separate remarks, the Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Olusegun Abai, charged the communities to be vigilant and active in volunteering information that will assist operatives in combating banditry.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Musa Muri, assured them that the bandits are being pursued to their hideouts and timely volunteering of information will give security agencies utmost advantage against the criminals.

The State Director, Department of State Services, Idris Koya, expressed concern over the unfortunate incident which affected some locals who rushed to the scene of the gun duel between operatives and the armed bandits.ENDs

Photos: Security chiefs visit to scene of attacks in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.