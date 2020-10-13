By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

As a way to encourage higher education for deserving, Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), the charity arm of Stallion Group which celebrated its 50 years in Nigeria recently, has introduced the coveted scholarship program for the Premium Technical High School and Premium Primary Schools at Warri, Delta State.

The 2020 awards were given to 21 students in an apt felicitation ceremony in front of an August gathering of students encouraging them to set high goals for a bright future.

The inaugural scholarship was given to the best performing student across their various classes for the 2019 / 2020 academic session.

Commenting co- founder of SEI Ms. Sarina Vaswani stated that the initiative strongly believes that investments in human capital through education and skills can lead to a positive future for generations.

According to her, SEI therefore, supports youth to further their education into secondary schools and university.

“We believe our school programs and supplies can help prepare students into adulthood. SEI supports Premium technical High School at Warri with 1746 students and the two Premium Primary Schools with 2000 students at Warri, Nigeria”, she said.

The Principal THS Mr.Joseph Sido added that the schools offer qualitative secondary school education for children in the neighboring communities.

According to Sido, the students are imparted with technical training so that they are absorbed in industries like Premium steel or other ancillary industry in that region.

Statistically, it is given that the Sub-Saharan Africa region has a rough estimate of 64% illiteracy which is the highest in the world. SEI is working towards building Nigeria as a benchmark in improving the access and opportunities available for young individuals. The goal is to improve the attendance rates for schools in the region and encourage the meritorious with the right support so that they become the harbinger for development in the region.

71% of the students chosen on merit are female further attesting that SEI supports schools that provide a very conducive environment for the girl child. Female literacy continues to be an ongoing challenge in Nigeria owing to cultural and religious disparities. Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) believes that these are core challenges society will continue to tackle in the future and therefore it is essential to set the precedence of gender equality in Nigeria. By creating an open environment for girls to attend schools and supporting them with educational grants and scholarships the organisation is propagating gender equality.

SEI’s key focus is to support and scale education, healthcare & driving youth empowerment programs across Nigeria. Stallion Empowerment Initiative is dedicated on road mapping a journey to a better future.