Many students and staff of schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who resumed yesterday struggled to comply with the stipulated guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) for school reopening.

A visit to some schools by our Correspondent showed that compliance with most of the guidelines aimed at preventing pupils, teachers and other stakeholders from the COVID-19 pandemic was not up to expectation.

The Federal Government previously directed schools in the country to reopen on October 12th 2020 following a decline in COVID-19 cases, warning that any school owner that does not comply with COVID-19 guidelines risks closure. Despite the fact that there were considerable availability of hand hygiene facilities, temperature checks, use of face masks, the level of compliance was not encouraging in most schools visited.

This was mostly the case in the government owned schools, as some of the private schools demonstrated a good level of compliance.

A visit to Federal Government Girls’ College, Bwari, could show hand hygiene facilities installed at the gates but sadly, they were mostly ignored as several visitors, students who walked in did not have their temperatures checked or directed to wash their hands.

An insider who did not want his name in print told our correspondent that the sitting arrangement and hostel is still the same as they were before.

But the principal of On social distancing measures, the principal of Senior Secondary School Zuba, Abdulwahab Ibrahim disclosed that the school is running shifts to ensure physical distancing.

“Because of the population of students and the need for social distancing, we have decided to run classes on Shift, morning 8AM to 12:30PM, afternoon 12:30PM to 4:30PM. We would hold a PTA meeting today to inform the parents on our own guidelines and modalities.”

However, a staff at the Government Day Secondary School Bwari, who pleaded anonymity reiterated that the school cannot not comply fully with the social distancing measures maximally because there aren’t enough teachers.

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA