By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has deployed more personnel to all the 21 local government areas to bridge the gap in public and traffic crash in Adamawa state.

Adamawa State Sector Command, Ocheja Ameh during the flag-off at Yola town motor park Wednesday, said hitherto only seven LGAs has corrected the situation by deploying officials.

Ameh said, the extension of services to all the LGAs translate to reduction of road accident in the state.

“I would like to appreciate the corporation of chairmen of local government councils in the state for their support to the newly deployed station officers. You would recall that before now, FRSC’s presence was only in seven LGCs in the state.

“There is no doubt that their presence will go a long way to bridge the gaps in advocacy, public enlightenment, road traffic crash data collection, among others at the grassroots level,” he said.

He urged drivers as the nation passes the months of October, with equally busy November and December still ahead.

He said the Ember month’s safety campaign, which flag-off Thursday took place at the Yola Town Main Park in Yola South local government area, would be taken to all parks across the state to ensure that all drivers are effectively sensitized on road safety ideals.

NURTW officials, and security agencies graced the occasion.