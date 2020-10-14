By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Its countdown to one of Nigeria’s most prestigious award and recognition ceremony as Nigerians anticipates the glitz and glamour occasion of the 8th Edition of Democracy Heroes Awards-DHA, holding on the 14th of October 2020 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The forthcoming award event will honour the reputable and notable performance of distinguished Personalities across key public and private sectors in the country.

According to reports, the occasion of the biggest political and most attended award event in Africa will witness the presence of the First Lady of Nigeria, HE. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, IGP Mohammed Adamu, His Imperial Majesty, the OONI of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, Attorney General of Nigeria, Justice Abubakar Malami SAN, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Dev. HR Mrs. Paullen Tallen, President/Group CEO of Transcorp, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, amongst others.

Nominated Award Recipients for the DHA2020 has commended the Organising committee of the 2020 Democracy Heroes Awards, as well as Nigerians, for considering them worthy for such prestigious honour and recognition.

Speaking with the Principal Executive of DHA, Mr. Ajagbonna had described the forthcoming 14th October event as a bombshell in the history of award events in Nigeria.

He noted that all hands are on deck, as it assured Guests and Participants that all necessary Covid19 protocols will be duly adhered to, especially as the event is proudly supported and powered by the Federal Ministry of Health and other renowned and national agencies in Nigeria.

Democracy Heroes Awards-DHA, has continue to record impressive participation and notable recognition. Over the years, the event has recognised the outstanding performance of key players to the growth and development of Democracy on Nigeria.