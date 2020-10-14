BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday

presented certificates of return to the Ondo State governor and

Governor-elect in the just concluded election in the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa .

While delivering his acceptance speech at the event in Akure,Akeredolu promised to treat all the local government areas of the statee even though some local governments didn’t vote for him.

The governor and the deputy governor-elect were accompanied to the

INEC office by their wives and party leaders across the state.

Assuring the people of the state that his administration will ensure

development in all the 18 local government areas of the state,

Akeredolu said, “whether they voted for me or not, we will treat all the local government areas of the state equally.”

He stressed that last Saturday’s election victory belonged to the people of the state, noting that the victory recorded had established a number of things for the generation to come.

According to the governor, “It’s a victory that a few things have been

established for the generations to come. We have made a statement. No

one has ever won with 50 per cent. We won with over 51 per cent.“

“Our re-election was a divine project. I want to assure the people that we will serve them in a way that they have never seen before,” he stressed.

While commending INEC for the successful conduct of the election,

Governor Akeredolu said the state noted and appreciated the commitment

of INEC to free, fair and credible election.

He added the APC worldwide was happy over the result of the election.

The Governor thanked all security agencies for their conduct before,

during and after the election.

The Chairman of INEC, represented by the supervising national

commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ladipo Ogunmola, noted that the election was

highly successful.

He assured that INEC was committed to deepening democracy in the

country while giving kudos to the people of the state for a peaceful

election.