By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Those opposed to the traditional ruler of Nawfia community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo have been warned by the state police command not resort to any act that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the town.

Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed gave the advice while reacting to the festering unrest in the community over the traditional stool.

He told LEADERSHIP that though the Command viewed the tussle over the traditional stool as “civil matter” and would not want to interfere in the matter, he, however, stated that the Command would not fold its hands if those involved engaged in any act that could cause chaos, destruction of lives and property in the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Nawfia community had been restive since Justice Onyinye Anumonye of an Anambra state High Court sitting at Neni, declined to hear an application brought to the Court by the traditional of the community on the ground that the application was not signed by a legal practitioner and therefore, the Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain it, and, consequently struck it out.

Meanwhile, Igwe Nwankwo had in the application marked Suit No. NN/136/2019, wherein he listed the following six persons: Sir Nathan Enemuo, Comrade Tony Obiesili, Hon. Great Zikigbo, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye Glamour, Hon. Prince Chikodili Amefuna and Chief Sir Victor Nwankwo as Defendants urged the Court to restrain the Defendants from usurping the powers of his throne and refusing to accord him recognition as traditional ruler of the community.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that following Justice Anumonye ruling some persons had gone to spread rumour in the community alleging that Court had dethroned Igwe Nwankwo as traditional ruler of the community.

It was further gathered that an announcement had subsequently been made in the community urging those interested in the traditional stool to apply, a development, a source in the area who pleaded anonymity said had set the community as a “time bomb waiting to explode”.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP gathered further that following the rumour that a Court had dethroned Igwe Nwankwo, a group of youth in the town staged a solidarity protest during which they pledged their loyalty to the royal father and warned those opposed to his kingship to retrace their steps.