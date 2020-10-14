BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), has called on Nigerians protesting against the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (F-SARS) to end protests and sued for dialogue with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The national chairman of IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, who made call while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, said that it is worrisome that some protesters attacked police stations.

He said, “Once again the will of the people prevailed, an eloquent testimony of power belonging to the people. It is a victory for democracy which is the government of the people, by the people, for the

people. Indeed, the nation’s frail democracy is strengthened by this mass action and shows that the government is a listening government in this regard.

“We are however concerned that after the government has acceded to the wishes of the people by banning SARS and committing to reform the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

“Well-meaning Nigerians hoped that the protesters would return home and go about their business as their demand for disbanding SARS had been upheld by Mr President and the Police boss. It was not to be as protesters continue with calls to ‘end police brutality,’ others call to end the oppression of people, call for restructuring of Nigeria, Buhari must go and others, ” he said.

The council also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-general of Police, Mohammad Adamu for responding swiftly by scrapping SARS with immediate effect.

He said that as the umbrella body of all registered political parties, IPAC is compelled to intervene so as to stop further killings, allow people to go about their lawful business and restore order in the polity.

Nzenwa noted that Nigeria’s economy is in recession, damaged and crumbling following the COVID – 19 pandemic global lockdown, adding that all hands should be on deck to revamp the economy and move the nation forward as the nation’s economy is private sector-driven.