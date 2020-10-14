BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Following the attack on the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh

Oyewunmi Ajagungbade by EndSARS protesters, Oyo State governor, Seyi

Makinde on Tuesday approved N100 million for the renovation of the

vandalised palace.

Makinde made the announcement during his visit to the ancient town to pay a condolence visit to the family of Jimoh Isiaq who fell to police bullets during #ENDSARS protest last Saturday.

It would be recalled that the invasion and vandalisation of the Soun’s palace, on Sunday, by some irate youths in the ancient town was a fallout of the alleged killing of an undergraduate of the Ladoke

Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) by a yet-to-be identified

policeman during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday.

It was gathered that the minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr.

Sunday Dare, was the prime target of the attack.

Sources told our correspondent that the protesters demanded the an audience of the federal Minister but were turned down.

Makinde explained that beyond the #ENDSARS protest, most Nigerians had become frustrated over prevailing harsh economic reality in the countrya of government’s failures to address youth idleness with gainful employment there might be a future disaster.

He also noted that while his government was not against peaceful protest, but protesters must be responsible enough to voice their concerns as the state government would work more at ensuring youths in the state are meaningfully engaged.

The governor also instructed the commissioner for local Government and

Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal and caretaker chairman of

Ogbomosho North Local Government to make an evaluation of vehicles and

other items destroyed for fixing