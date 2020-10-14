Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday inaugurated 100 tractors, other farm equipments as well as several other educational materials which included magic board and stationaries which would be distributed across the twenty-one Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor in his address mentioned that such effort was part of plans by this administration to return farmers promptly to farm after the flood season and facilitate optimal production.

Governor Bello pointed out that Kogi State was taking the lead role in agricultural revolution which he said has great potential to facilitate the social and economic development of the State.

He added that the newly inaugurated tractors would compliment the recently initiated cluster Farming Model under the Kogi State APPEALS programs thereby ensuring maximum use of resources provided for under the scheme.

On the educational materials, he pointed out that the state remained committed to providing modern educational facilities in a bid to improve the standard of education in the State.

On behalf of the Kogi State Traditional Council the Ohimege igu of Koto Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Isakoto said that traditional rulers were captivated by the assemblage of the tractors which would be distributed to farmers across the 21 Local Government Areas.

He said that the inauguration and distribution of the tractors was the perfect response to the devastation already caused to farmers by the already receding flood in ten Local Government Areas of the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bar. Momodu Salami Ozigi in his opening remarks stated that the event of the day was part of the Governor Bello led administration’s commitment to social and economic development of the state.