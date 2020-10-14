By Chibuzo Ukaibe and BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the appointment of presidential special assistant on social media, Ms Lauretta Onochie as a national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party while describing Onochie as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said her appointment is a provocative assault on the nation’s constitution and democratic process.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said from the President’s public promises, it would have been expected that he was desirous of leaving a legacy of credible elections.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus of the Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw the nomination of Ms. Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Buhari had in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read at plenary on Tuesday, nominated Onochie alongside three others National Commissioners in the electoral commission.

But reacting to the development, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in a terse statement sent to journalists, said by nominating Onochie, Buhari has willfully gone against the constitution

that he swore to uphold.

“Item F, paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule of 1999 Constitution (as amended) forbids a card-carrying member of a political party to be a member of INEC.

In the same vein, a three-time member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has also asked President Buhari to immediately rescind the nomination of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of INEC.

In a press statement personally signed by Melaye on Tuesday, the former lawmaker described the nomination as unconstitutional, affront on the patience of Nigerians and an insult to the institution of INEC.