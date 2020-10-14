By Queen Onu, Abuja

Comrade Ahmed Labbo has emerged as the new president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

His emergence followed the death of the former president, comrade Ibrahim Khaleel.

In his inaugural address, the new President acknowledged Khaleel’s contributions to labour movement, governance at all levels and democracy issues, particularly his many years of constant and strong advocacy for Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria.

He assured that the Union under his leadership will uphold the principles of Ibrahim Khaleel, even as he urged members to join hands with him to move the Union forward.

He said, “The sudden death of our leader the National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel Abdulkadir who exited not just the Union but this terrestrial world on Wednesday, 7th October, 2020 is indeed a big shock and a great loss not only to our union but also the labour movement in Nigeria.

“Our leader, during his lifetime was known as ‘Mr. Autonomy’. This is because he was always on the frontline of mobilizing the nation’s workforce at the grassroots to develop this tier of government for greater productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.”

He promised the staff of the union a better and improved welfare packages within and after the transition period, stressing that issues of minimum wage, staff pension and promotion shall be of great importance.