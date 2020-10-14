Charles Maduemezia better known as Chigan Madu is a multi-talented video director, filmmaker, cinematographer and CEO of CM Music.

For the seasoned entertainer, every endeavour has initial challenges which did not in any way deter him from achieving his goals.

Chigan Madu who attended Lagos State Model College, Badore and the University of Ibadan, clearly stated that white-collar jobs didn’t appeal to him, because all he ever dreamt of was owning a showbiz business.

Now he is living his dreams in the world of entertainment industry, “My love for music and entertainment motivated me to forge a career path in the creative industry,” he avows, and further confirms that he was inspired by the works of Nollywood’s cerebral directors Tunde Kelani, Tchidi Chikere and Kunle Afolayan.

“Hence, my being where I am today is not accidental; it is deliberate. I have been in the entertainment business since 2012. It was last year, 2018, we started Pranks Nigeria,” he says.

The young entrepreneur further shared his personal experience which highlighted the challenges facing showbiz entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“Startup capital was a major problem for me when I started as a filmmaker, but today that obstacle is behind me, because I persevered and that is the point I want to make; there will always be obstacles, but when you don’t quit, you will learn lessons on how to scale those hurdles. This is what those of us in entertainment have mastered.”

Charles Maduemezia also maintained that he is now focused on building his brand and taking it to great heights, adding that the year 2020 has been a fruitful year for him. “I have pushed out some contents this year, including commercials for notable brands and prank videos for viewers and fans on our YouTube channel, Pranks Nigeria,” he said.

Asked to give a piece of advice for budding entrepreneurs, he said: “Young people who are still struggling to find their feet need to know that winners don’t quit; no matter how difficult their situation, they should be focused and determined to break their jinx and overcome the obstacles in their way.”