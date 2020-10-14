BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), said it has spent $6.2billion On HIV Testing, Treatment from 2005 to 2018.

The Agency, however, said that over $5billion of the above N2.1Trillion came from international donors.

NACA disclosed this in its 2020 Quarterly HIV Factsheet, presented by the director -general, Dr Aliyu Gambo, yesterday in Abuja.

The document also revealed that the estimated number of tests needed to identify additional Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country was 50million persons, adding that $2.4billion was needed to identify and treat additional 540,000 PLHIV to reach the UNAIDS target for epidemic control in the next three years.

According to the document, “A total of $6.2billion was spent to identify and treat 60per cent (1,080,000) of the estimated PLHIV from 2005 to 2018.”

On the status of the epidemic in the country, the Agency revealed that estimated 1,800,000 people were living with HIV/AIDS in the country and 13 out of every 1000 persons selected at random were likely to test positive for HIV.

It also showed that antiretroviral therapy (ART) initiation had declined from expected 39,450 to 21,495 in April, indicating 45.5 per cent drop due to the CIVID 19 pandemic.