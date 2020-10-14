Richard Ndoma Calabar

In a bid to ensure that no school pupil or student is being infected with COVID-19 deadly virus as state and federal government ordered school reopening three days ago, the Cross River State Covid-19 Response Taskforce led by its Chairman/ Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu and the Secretary, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr, Commissioner Finance has begun supervision of schools fumigated immediately after schools resumption three days ago.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu stated that the Cross River State Government is fumigating some schools as a way of disinfecting the school environment so that students would not suffer any attack of COVID-19 virus and ensure that students can learn without any hitch.

Recalled that for about 3 months after the easing of lockdown, schools have not reopen to allow students write their examinations.

Edu stated that state government would continue to put it support solidly behind schools in order to defeat the virus.

In his words Edu said, “We would continue to give due attention to Disinfecting at this instance while stressing the importance of addressing more beneficial and sustainable strategies to prevent COVID-19 in Nigerian schools.

She stated that so far state government has trained teachers and principals on infection prevention and control adding that government had also linked schools with the state and LGA rapid response team so that suspected cases Identified can be managed free of charge by state.

In his remarks, Secretary of the Taskforce and Cross River State Finance Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr disclosed that good hygiene can help prevent contact and spread of Covid-19 in public schools and as such the state have dimmed it necessary to ensure all public schools and even most used public places are fumigated to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He advised both approved or unapproved private school owners, to study the released COVID-19 prevention guidelines and develop a template for their re-opening plans.

The Supervision which took place at College of Health Technology, Calabar is currently ongoing simultaneously across the State.