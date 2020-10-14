By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The federal ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed to spend N181, 104, 352, 485 billion in 2021 fiscal year. This was contained in the 2021 budget estimate presented to the joint session of the National Assembly for consideration by President Muhammadu Buhari last week Thursday.

The 2021 budget estimate increased by 1.72 percent, representing N10 billion when compared to N171.06 billion given to the ministry in the 2020 fiscal year.

The breakdown of the budget estimate showed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to spend N1,231,725,243; National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) N164,316,342,783; Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS) N919,374,741; Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre has N1,730,179,597 while the ministry’s headquarters will spend N12,906,730,121 in the forthcoming year.

The total personnel cost of the budget proposal is N151,201,844,634; while N19,433,062,757 and N10,469,445,094 were earmarked for the overhead cost and capital projects respectively.

Further breakdown showed that the ministry’s headquarters has N4,221,494,499 for recurrent expenditure and N8,685,235,622 for capital expenditure. The NFF also budgeted N1,025,025,243 for recurrent expenditure and N206,700,000 for capital project; while the Citizenship and Leadership Centre has N1,469,592,034 and N260,587,563 for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

While N163,359,439,146 and N956,903,637 were earmarked as recurrent and capital expenditure of NYSC, National Institute of Sports (NIS) will spend N559,356,500 and N360,018,272 on recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

The 2021 budget estimate of the ministry of Youths and Sports Development is part of the N13.08trillion federal government’s proposal presented to the joint session of the National Assembly for their accent and passage into law.