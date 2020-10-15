Nine more Indonesian doctors have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll of doctors from COVID-19 to 136.

The Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday.

“This is a crisis situation in health services.

The number of medical personnel who have died continues to grow and is increasingly worrying,’’ said Ari Kusuma, deputy chairman of the association’s mitigation team.

The majority of doctors who died came from East Java (32 doctors), followed by North Sumatra (23), Jakarta (19), and West Java (12). (Xinhua/NAN)