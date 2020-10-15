By Royal Ibeh,

The Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) has called for entries of works produced in 2019, calling on nutrition and wellness writers to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase and be recognized for their articles and stories in the ‘Nestlé Prize for Nutrition Reporting’ category of the DAME awards.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said, “The Nutrition Writers Category instituted in 2018 was born out of the need to not only reward, but also recognize, and celebrate excellence among nutrition and health writers. The award is part of Nestlé’s commitment to empower journalists who are gatekeepers to ensure the wellbeing of individuals and families by providing adequate information to help them make healthier nutrition choices.

“We achieve this by collaborating with other stakeholders including the Lagos Business School (LBS), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and DAME Trust Fund to provide training and support to produce more fact-based reporting. We have seen an improvement in the quality of the work submitted for ‘Nestlé Prize for Nutrition Reporting’ over the past two years and look forward to even better entries this year.”

Winner of the Nestlé Prize for Nutrition Reporting 2019, Chioma Obinna of the Vanguard Newspapers said, “It was gratifying to be winner of the prestigious 2019 DAME Nutrition Reporting Category Award. The prizes were fabulous! Asides from the recognition and prize from DAME, I became a proud owner of a brand new laptop, an iPad and a full Nestlé pack. I am grateful to Nestlé for sponsoring the category.

“I will also like to thank the company for choosing Nutrition particularly at this time the country is facing challenges of malnutrition. While appealing to other corporate organizations to emulate Nestlé, I encourage journalists, particularly, health writers to participate in this year’s DAME.”