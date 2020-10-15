By ANDREW ESSIEN Abuja |

Chairman of Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw all pending litigations involving the party in the courts.

For the umpteenth time, Buni told the chairmen of the state chapters of the party to ensure that all litigations within their domains are withdrawn before the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

He also asked them to update the membership registers across the states for harmonisation at the national level.

Speaking at a meeting with the state chairmen at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, Governor Buni said, “The CECPC has embarked on massive conflict resolution in the party across the 36 states and FCT. We have also been able to reach a compromise that demands the withdrawal of all internal litigations against the party, to allow for internal resolutions and settlement of disputes. This alone is a huge positive that would not have been possible without your full support and collaboration as party chairmen across the states of the federation.

“The CECPC, however, will still plead with you to use the goodwill of your offices to ensure the full withdrawal of such litigations that may still remain within your domain before the next NEC meeting of the party. You may however reach out to my office in writing if need be for assistance in such matters that may be beyond your powers – as it is a part of the consensus building process to restore our party to the path of glory.

“The CECPC will also wish to state categorically that the party and its management belong to all of us. The door of the National Secretariat and that of the chairman CECPC is always open to all our state chairmen and all members of our great party, the APC.

“Please, also allow me to use this opportunity to inform us all that the need for our party to undertake party-wide national memberships register updates is sacrosanct to our strength and preparation for all upcoming and future electioneering outings. The CECPC is already at the table strategising on the national membership registration exercise.

“The responsibility is on you as able state chairmen to commence the procedure for full sensitisation and needed awareness for a successful membership registration exercise in your various states as we all wait for the final briefing from CECPC”.

The state chairmen also passed a vote of confidence on the Buni-led caretaker committee, just as they condemned attempts to discredit the work done by the caretaker committee.

While passing a vote of confidence on the Buni-led committee, Borno State APC chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, said, “Our attention has been drawn to Social Media stories, allegedly giving an Ultimatum to the CTC, by a group calling themselves “Concerned All Progressives Congress Members”.

“This is hitherto an unknown group in the APC and we wonder if they are actually concerned”, as their name suggests. The APC Chairmen unanimously condemn any attempt to distract efforts of the Caretaker Committee from the commendable work they have been doing.

“The APC has recognizable processes through which members can lodge any legitimate grievance(s). Shadowy Groups, with questionable agenda cannot claim any concern for the party”.