By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Bajaj Auto – the world’s leading manufacturer of 3-wheelers has partnered with Jay Jay Okocha, to endorse its commercial vehicle range consisting of 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler products.

Jay Jay Okocha is unarguably Nigeria’s greatest and most skillful sports personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a truly gifted footballer, loved and trusted by all Nigerians. It is no surprise that because of Jay Jay Okocha’s distinguished qualities, Bajaj Auto is confident that the champion sportsman is a great fit for its modern product lineup, especially the soon to be launched “Superkeke”.

Speaking on his new brand association with Bajaj Auto, Jay Jay Okocha said “I am elated to be associated with the world’s no.1 3-wheeler company Bajaj Auto. They have a great legacy here in Nigeria. I am proud to endorse a brand whose products have been giving employment and fulfilling transportation needs for us Nigerians. I have personally seen how their kekes have been moving Naija forward over the years.”

On his own part, Shaleen Nayak, Vice-President, West Africa, Bajaj Auto, said “We are delighted to partner with a legend like Jay Jay Okocha in Nigeria, which is also our biggest international market. Who better than Jay Jay Okocha to take the values of our 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler offering forward. Our endeavor has always been to bring superior products to the Nigerian people. We will be launching the most superior keke Nigeria has seen, shortly. This “Superkeke” as we fondly call it, will have the most differentiated features ever seen in the segment.

Stallion Auto Keke Ltd. (SAKL), Nigeria is the distribution partner of commercial vehicle range for Bajaj Auto. With their assembly plant VON in Lagos, the group is committed towards generating employment and opportunities for the Nigerian economy.

Managing Director SAKL, Mr. Manish Rohtagi added that, “The Superkeke is a truly innovative and powerful product for the Nigerian roads. The company through its superior product and sharp service offerings and welfare initiatives will establish and forge long term partnership with the channel ecosystem and customers across Nigeria. Through these fulfilment partners we envisage providing employment opportunity to 5 million Nigerians directly and indirectly over the next 5 years. Bajaj has always been a trusted and admired brand in Nigeria, so is the case with Stallion, the synergy is going to take market by storm”.

According to Rohtagi, the launch of the new Superkeke is slated for November 4th, 2020.