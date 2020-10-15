By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) has disclosed that the continuous ENDSARS protests shows that it has been hijacked by unscrupulous politicians.

In a statement by the National coordinator of the group, Danladi Pasali said President Muhammadu Buhari has acceded to the demands of the protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, that should have calmed the protesters but the agitations have continued unabated.

He said “In the last few days some Nigerian citizens have took to the some streets protesting and demanding for the scrapping of Special Anti-Rubbery Squad (SARS), an arm of the Nigeria Police Force.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, being a caring and listening leader, held an immediate meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, after which the IGP, disbanded the squad in meeting with the demand of the protesters.

“The disbandment followed with a speech by the President where he informed Nigerians that, it was step towards reorganisation of the entire police force.

“Common sense should have it, that the protesters would put to an end their protest, but unfortunately they continue, they continue with another motives that clearly implied instigation and sponsorship by some unscrupulous ambitious politicians, that are determined to cause chaos in the country.

“The continued protest at which lives and properties of innocent Citizens are tempered with can better be described as the handiwork of unpatriotic and bad politicians in the country, we have clearly seen the political undertone.

“The BCO cannot continue to condone the unlawful act of harassing and intimidating innocent citizens, been perpetrated by the protesters, and we say enough of this nonsense for the overall good of our country.

“In the light of the foregone, we are urging the IGP, and all Security agencies of Government to take immediate lawful ways of restoring law and order in the affected cities.”