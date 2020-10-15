By IGHO OYOYO

The House of Representatives Member, representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State, Hon. Busayo Wole Oke said the change of name of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force Unit to a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad would not end Police brutality against the citizens of Nigeria as being envisaged

Oke, in a statement yesterday while reacting to the change of name of the defunct outfit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said that Police brutality against citizens was not only rooted in SARS or FSARS, but a total haulage of nation’s policing system.

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, stated that both the federal government and the Police authorities should look deeply into certain key areas such as discipline and welfare of the personnel of force passionately

According to him, “Police personnel must be earning a living wage, increase their salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and properties of citizens, give them decent accommodation and adequate medical care.

“A situation where other Para-military personnel earn more than the police should be discouraged, an average Police officer work more than a Military personnel, yet underpaid.

“The Police should be removed from the Pension contribution scheme just like the Military and other Security Services Community or in the alternative the federal government should bear the cost of their own contributions to the scheme

“Budgetary allocation to the Police Force from the Headquarters to the Divisional levels should be implemented to the latter. A Police man should live in a decent accommodation, have access to sound medical care, good mode of transportation, appear decent and good uniform to be provided by the government

“There must be subsidy for the education of at least two Children and a maximum of four children. If the government can do all these things, we will have a committed and disciplined Police Force. Of our choice, SARS or SWAT is just an appellation,” he stressed.

Oke also commended the Nigeria youths and other Nigerians who were in the forefront of the #EndSARS campaign for their courage and patriotism.

He however, appealed to those still protesting on the streets not to be violent, just as he urged the police to avoid manhandling protestors adding that the protesters are only exercising their constitutional rights and must not be subjected to any form of inhuman treatment.