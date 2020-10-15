By Onu Queen, Abuja |

Officials of the Federal government led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige will today meet with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) in a bid to resolve the lingering industrial crisis in the tertiary institutions.

LEADERSHIP reports that lecturers in the nation’s tertiary schools under the umbrella of ASUU, have been on strike following disagreement with government on the enrollment into the Integrated Payroll andPersonnel Information System (IPPIS).

Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations at the ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, in a short message sent to our correspondent noted that the meeting will hold by 2:00pm.

Although, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it was gathered that the meeting will be centred on issues surrounding Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige will be meeting with Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.”

The meeting is scheduled as follows: Thursday 15th October 2020”, Akpan said.

The government, had on Tuesday, said that it is considering the adoption of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) presented by the ASUU a day after leadership of the union met with

National Assembly heads.