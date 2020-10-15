By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has inaugurated the distribution of 2.8 million free insecticide treated nets (ITNs) in Adamawa state.

Fintiri demonstrated the usage of the net at the flag-off to encourage people to make proper use of the free nets.

According to him, malaria scourge has caused great health threats to the overstretched health system with it attendance consequences on social and economic value.

“Malaria scourge had retarded the gross domestic product GDP”.

He reiterated government efforts in partnering with donor agencies to increase access to Insecticide Treated Nets, as national strategies to reduce malaria in the Country.

He also urged traditional rulers and clerics to support the administration’s quest against Malaria and COVID-19 Pandemic in the state.

The Governor warned against using the nets for fishing and demarcation of vegetables farms.

The Governor’s wife, Hajiya Lami Fintiri was decorated as Net Ambassador, pledged to ensure the success of the program.

In his remarks, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health said, the federal government has adopted the use of Insecticide Treated Nets as one of the key strategies for the prevention and elimination of malaria in the country.

The minister was represented by National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme, Dr Audu Bala Mohammed at the event.

Country representative Catholic Relief Service (CRS), Paul Townsend, represented by the State Head of Office, Solomon Ndate lamented that malaria scourge remains a key health challenge and urged for consistency in supporting the fight to ensure reducing the prevalence.

Townsend lauded Governor Umaru Fintiri for his efforts at the same time urged for the sustainability of such projects in the state.

The nets were provided by the Catholic Relief Services, in collaboration with the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, National Malaria Elimination Programme and other implementing partners, with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria.