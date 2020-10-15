By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations has called on all Nigerians to collectively join hands with the Nigeria Police Force for an enduring security and peace in Nigeria.

The call was made during a solidarity March in support of Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies, in Abuja.

According to the Chief Convener of the group, Comrade Olayemi Success, the leaders of different Civil Society Organizations are gathered from far and near with some of their members from every nook and cranny of Nigeria in solidarity with security agencies especially the Nigeria Police force.

Comrade Olayemi said, “We are all aware of pockets of protest demanding for the scrap of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). The Inspector General of Police (IGP) in display of his 21st century Police officer’s compliance, highest level of professionalism and best regards for Democracy yielded to the call and disbanded the SARS, surprisingly, the protesters still continued with their trade of protest, this we see as totally uncalled-for and unacceptable.”

Similarly, the Co Convener of the group, Kabiru Dallah noted that the solidarity march is very important to boost the morale of the police men and women, for them to know that well meaning Nigerians appreciate their sacrifices in securing Nigeria.

He said, “We are convinced that Police is our friend and everyone that sees police as enemies are suspects. Let us use this opportunity to commend the world best Inspector General of Police for creating SPECIAL WEAPONS AND TACTICS (SWAT) team, which we believe will discharge all the responsibilities of the disbanded SARS more professionally and effectively, also, it is very important to call on the National Assembly to approve more funding for Nigeria Police force for adequate security.”