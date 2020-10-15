Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded Okofi community in Kogi, killing three persons and injuring two others.

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday that the attackers invaded the community when the Muslim faithful were observing the early morning prayers in the community’s only mosque.

Okofi community is in Kogi Local Government area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman, DSP William Aya, said that those killed include the Chief Imam of the community and two other worshippers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that two other persons were critically injured in the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The commissioner of Police, Mr Edeh Ayuba, has directed the Divisional Police Officer to move to the area where the sad incident occurred to avert further break down of law and order,” he said.

Aya said that a Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of investigation had been ordered to move to the scene to investigate the attack and identify the perpetrators. (NAN)