By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The National Union of Nigerian Association in Italy (NUNAI), an umbrella body for Nigerians yesterday said the outgone tenure of Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna has recorded landmark achievements especially in building synergy among all Nigerians citizens in Italy.

The National President of NUNAI, Mr Samson Hodge Iriakannu, gave this commendation at the Nigerian Consular office in Rome, during a ceremony organized by Nigerian community in honour of Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna at the end of his tenure.

The group in address read by the Public Relation officer, Uche Anyahora, also lauded the he described as the “exemplary service’ by Hinna in addressing some of the problems bedevilling Nigerians in Italy.

“NUNAI, will not only appreciate your esteem quality in the discharge of your professional engagement but also of your discretion and cordiality in Italy.

“We all enjoyed your friendship and the kind relation you established between our two countries. Your tenure here contributed immensely to the intensification of relation between Nigeria and Italy for which we must highly commend you.

“Furthermore, your Excellency, allow us to reiterate your impact in redeeming Nigeria’s battered image, curtailing human trafficking , preaching against cultism and drugs related offences, personal visit to communities in disputes and extension of consular service to communities and above all the commerce and trade union forum organized which has started to yield results”.

Hinna in a brief remark thanked the group for the honour and for finding it imperative to collaborate with the embassy just as he expressed to continue to foster unity among Nigerians in diaspora.

Also, a Nigerian community leader in Palermo, Pastor Mike Oputteh, urged the incoming Ambassador to take a cue from the legacies of the outgone ambassador.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a certificate for distinguished service to Nigerians Community in Italy to Ambassador Hinna.