By Hussaini Hammangabdo,

The Iya Abbas Foundation (IAF), in collaboration with Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), has commenced a one week free medical outreach to 5,000 patients in Uba and Gaya communities in Hong LGA of Adamawa state.

Dr Hauwa Iya Abbas, Program Manager of the foundation and Coordinator of the outreach said, it was sponsored by the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) as it’s cooperates social responsibility to the people of the area.

The medical outreach is being conducted by a team of 30 medical personnel, comparing 10 medical doctors, 10 nurses from FMC and Specialist hospitals and some volunteers.

Patients with variety of ailment, involving major, intermediary and minor surgeries are to be treated at the weeklong outreach.

According to her, the registration of patients conducted on 12-14 this months, indicates that 3000 children would be treat and 200 others would undergo general surgeries comprising men and women during the exercise.

“Tests would be conducted also on diabetes, hepatitis, where HIV patients identified would also be treated.

The outreach would cover 3-day for Uba and Gaya concurrently at Cottage hospital Hong where major surgeries and complications would be referred to specialist hospital Yola.

“The CMD Specialist hospital Yola, Dr Dauda Wadinga, is in collaboration with the foundation to receive referral of case.

Meanwhile, State Assembly Speaker Iya Abbas, lauded the Secretary PEF, Alhaji Ahmad Bobboi, for donating three ambulances to his constituency.

He promised to procure additional three to be distributed to Uba, Garha, Hildi, Gaya and Mararaba communities.

Abbas announced free medical delivery for pregnant women in his constituency.

Kuvu Ismaila, a 70-year-old widow, who lost her site in 2014 to as a result of Insurgency attack, appreciated the PEF for regaining her vision.