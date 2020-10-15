As part of efforts to fulfill its promise to end the wave of insecurity in the country, the federal government has challenged security agencies to rise to the occasion of securing the nation from criminal elements.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who declared that enough was enough to Boko Haram activities, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities said the federal government has begun a nationwide stakeholders’ engagement on internal security and conflict resolution.

Aregbesola, who stated this in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said the meeting is aimed at bringing an end to security challenges across the country. He urged Nigerians to support governments’ efforts to end insurgency.

Describing Nigerians as the cornerstone of security, the minister said the summit was called to tap from the wealth of experience of the Kanem Borno Empire that made it to stand for 1, 200 years, more than the Byzantine Empire or the Roman Empire.

Aregbesola in a statement by the director press, Mohammed Manga, said:” President Buhari and members of the cabinet are greatly pained over the hardship Nigerians are going through on account of the security challenges in some parts of the country and are determined to bring an end to the activities of the marauders.