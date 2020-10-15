Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde over the death of his mother, Abigail Makinde.

The governor’s mother died on Thursday at the age of 81.

Bello in a condolence message issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed described death of a mother as painful and traumatic given the kind of bond that usually exist between mothers and their children.

He however urged Governor Makinde to take solace in the fact that the late Mama Abigail lived a long life and bequeathed good legacy for the state through the kind of children she had been able to raise.

Governor Bello prayed God to grant Makinde the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and eternal rest for the Late Mama Abigail.