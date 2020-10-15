Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday matriculated about 7,968 students into the university system for 2020/2021 academy session.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was held both at the main campus and virtually, the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said the institution offered admission to 7,968 candidates for the 2020/2021academic session out of 21,626 applicants.

Fagbohun, charged the new students to ensure excellence in character and learning by the end of their programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the 2020 admission screening exercise, we recorded 21,626 applications but we were only able to admit 7,968. Consequently, you should consider yourself lucky to be here. It is one thing to be here, it is another thing to earn your stay on campus.

“I have a strong feeling for this moment knowing that this is the last set of candidates that I will conduct their matriculation as the 8th substantive Vice-chancellor. Let me see you 10 years down the line and be proud of you.

According to him, “Your choice of LASU will help you sow seeds of change. As teeming adults, you must be ready to embrace the consequences of responsibility. We have rules at the Lagos State University -on dressing, cultism and conduct. Deviance from these rules can lead to accelerated graduation, i.e. expulsion, dismissal and rustication. It is imperative that you acquaint yourselves with the Student’s Handbook.”

The university Don also implored parents and guardians to keep up with their wards; saying, “Your support will go a long way in seeing them through life. We have an active Parents Forum that constantly liaises with the management and Faculty heads on matters that affect your ward. You should get involved.”