The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced that the 2020 edition of its International Trade Fair will hold both physical and virtual formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic environment.

The 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) will hold from November 6 to November 15, 2020.

The vice president of the LCCI and the chairman of Trade Promotion Board (TPB), Mr Gabriel Idahosa made this known at a media briefing in Lagos.

According to Idahosa, “we are glad to confirm to you that the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted us the opportunity to host the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair.”

He added that the Trade Promotion Board (TPB) had approved the hosting of a virtual trade fair as part of the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair.

“To this end, plans are at an advanced stage for the customisation of a virtual portal that would host the virtual trade fair. The virtual portal will be customised and peculiar to the nature and operations of the LITF. The portal will provide you with all the benefits you enjoy from the physical trade fair,” he stressed.

He, however, assured the Lagos State government and all stakeholders that elaborate plans had been put in place to ensure a hitch free 2020 trade fair, adding that, “we shall strictly adhere with the safety guideline of the governor of Lagos State in order to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

“We have partners and sponsors who are supporting the fair with lots of safety logistics and equipment to ensure we comply with all the COVID-19 safety protocols. We are also working in cooperation with the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) towards a safe and hygienic trade fair this year.”

The LCCI said it has activated its online booking portal to afford participants the opportunity of booking spaces early and enjoying some discounts.

“With a virtual component coming on board, the LITF will offer endless possibilities for our exhibitors, sponsors and partners. These possibilities would all be anchored on the brand promise of the LITF, Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,” the chamber said.

Idahosa said the LCCI would tap from the experience it gained from the virtual hosting of its ICF Fair in June this year to make the virtual component of the LITF a success.

He also said the fair would provide manufacturers and firms in distributive trade the opportunity to sell off their products that have been stored in warehouses for a long time.